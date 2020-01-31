Extra Effort: Notre Dame Wrestling

It’s rare that high school athletes get a chance to teach their sport to the next generation, but not for Peoria Notre Dame wrestling. Thanks to a partnership with area catholic grade schools that feed into Notre Dame, youth wrestlers have a chance to practice and learn from the Irish two days a week.

“It’s just really fun to see them grow. Just because you have kids who start that don’t even know how to stand in a stance,” said PND senior Grant Peterson. “And then you see them winning matches and it’s very gratifying.”

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Notre Dame wrestlers stay after practice to help run the youth sessions alongside varsity coach Kevin Burk and his staff. It’s an opportunity to teach the next generation about technique, discipline and having fun on the mat.

“Just teach them to have fun with wrestling. And thats what works so great, our high school kids stay after practice and basically run it for me,” said Burk. “And as a coach, that’s the greatest thing in the world.”

“These coaches have done everything for me, and I just want to help them by giving back to them by helping the program be as successful as they envision it to be,” said PND senior Tristan Daugherty.

As the postseason approaches for the Notre Dame grapplers, the Irish are working hard to produce the programs first ever state champion. But its the extra effort they are putting forward with youth wrestlers that will leave a lasting effect.

“I just get to see all these kids become successful in life and they get to achieve their dreams of learning how to wrestle and being successful in life,” said Daugherty.