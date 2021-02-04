Extra Effort: Notre Dame’s Luke Heberer Swims, Plays Sax and Tests Bread

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The swim season is back so are the best hours of the day for Luke Heberer.

“It’s therapeutic sometimes to swim,” said the Notre Dame swimmer. “After I have a bad day, I get into the pool. After swimming I always feel better.

Truth is, Luke doesn’t have many bad days. He’s off to a great start to his senior season which was delayed by the pandemic.

At school, he’s a student ambassador, a member of the music honors society and is a sectional leader for the band. He’s been playing the baritone saxophone since junior high.

“There’s not a whole lot of people who learn to play that instrument,” Heberer said. “So I got to have that spot all four years.”

Heberer is an honor roll student who’s working on a project in an advanced placement research class. The project involving Lebanese bread, which his family has baked for years, a machine he made to help his research.

“I take the Lebanese flat bread and package it up in many ways and test how different packaging methods, different ingredients effect the staling rate,” Heberer said. “I track it with the machine I put together in my basement.”

His homemade machine stretches the bread so he can “measure what the enzymes in the bread do.” His goal is determine how to keep bread fresh for longer periods of time.

“The process of testing bread is nice, it’s satisfying to get that work done,” Heberer said.

There isn’t anything stale about Heberer, who wants to study chemical engineering in college. He’ll graduate as one of the top students at Notre Dame.

“Just a brilliant kid. There’s no telling what the limit is with him. He has unlimited potential,” Notre Dame swim coach Derek Amerman said. “He has the ability to change the world.”