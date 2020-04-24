Extra Effort: Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Schuler Gives of Her Time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — She was hoping to be blasting corner kicks for the Notre Dame soccer team this spring.

It’s one of the things Mackenzie Schuler is missing.

“I Definitely feel a little cheated but it’s completely out of our control,” Schuler said. “So you have to find the positive outlook on things and try to stay optimistic.”

Schuler’s senior soccer season has been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it might be hard to find someone more optimistic than her.

Three-sport athlete has spent countless hours volunteering her time. She went on a mission trip to a poor part of Florida two years ago to try and make life a little better for underprivileged kids.

“We did a summer camp for an impoverished community in Miami,” Schuler said. “They taught us so much based off the things they taught me.”

As a member of Notre Dame’s Teens for Life club she represented her school in the March for Life in Washington DC.

“It was something amazing to be a part of because there were so many people there,” Schuler said. “It was like nothing I’d been a part of.”

She’s picked up athletic and academic awards at Notre Dame as a member of the volleyball, basketball and soccer teams. The honors student plans to study health science at the University of Illinois.

Schuler says sports has helped her excel in other area of her life, like art. Among the art projects she’s most proud of is her portrait of her late grandfather Dave Schuler, a former Irish soccer coach.

“I’ve always been motivated to give 100 percent,” Schuler said. “I think the good grades and being a part of all the activities and giving my time to different organizations came with my personality.”