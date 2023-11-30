NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As Olivia Corson enjoys the beginning stages of her senior season of basketball, she can’t help but think about what it will feel like at the end.

“I’ve played with some of these girls since junior high and before that,” “Corson said. “It’s bittersweet that it’s my last time with these girls before we go our separate ways.”

The Normal Community senior has helped the Iron off to a 5-0 start to the season. Her team just won its third straight Intercity Tournament title.

But she’s already thinking about the next stage of her life. For two class periods out of her school day, she does an internship in the physical therapy field.

She’d like to major in physical therapy in college.

“Basketball sadly has to come to an end at some point in my life,” Corson said. “So with physical therapy it’s a way to stay connected with sports and injuries.”

She’s a versatile player on the basketball floor, playing multiple positions for coach Dave Feeney. But he says her unselfish attitude is what sets her apart in basketball and it’s what will carry her in a physical therapy career.

“I’m not surprised because it’s a field where you serve others,” Feeney said. “That’s what Liv is. She takes a lot of pride in making teammates better but also in making the community around her better.”

The honor roll student is also part of her school’s I-Club, a leadership club for Normal Community’s athletes. And she’s volunteered with her team for the Salvation Army and the past two years with the Special Olympics state championships in Normal.

“It makes me feel good that (Special Olympic athletes) enjoy what I love doing so much and getting to see how happy they are,” Corson said. “It makes me feel happy.”