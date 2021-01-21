Extra Effort: Olivia Hopp Keeps Things Positive at Stark County

TOULON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Stark County senior Olivia Hopp is still getting shots up.

She’s been working out diligently since the high school basketball season was put on hold by the pandemic in November. But her social media accounts remind of her of what usually fills her winter nights.

“It’s hard not going to games that should be scheduled right now. My memories (on social media) pop up on my phone,” Hopp said. “I text with my coach all the time. I say, ‘We should be at this place tonight.'”

But through it all, she ‘s trying her best to make it a memorable final year at Stark County High School. Even without sports, Olivia is involved in clubs like yearbook and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Last year she was part in a conference sponsored by the Future Farmers of America called ‘Women Changing the Face of Agriculture.’ She’s also a member of the student council where one of her duties is to help organize spirit days.

“We take pictures of everybody’s crazy outfits,” Hopp said of the clothing-themed spirit days “A lot of people do participate. It makes me happy. I like when the teachers do it too. It gets them out of their comfort zone. You can see freshman looking up to upper classmen.”

She’s holding out hope for some sort of basketball season. Hopp has committed to play at Culver-Stockton next year.

The Illinois High School Associate board meets next week with the hopes of releasing a new sports calendar for the remainder of the school year.

Meanwhile, Hopp just continues to try and make school a fun place to be. With our without basketball.

“We need it more than ever now,” Hopp said. “It’s important to stay positive especially in the negative times. It’s important.”