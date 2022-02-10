PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gracie Kizer is a four-year starter on the Pekin girls basketball team.

And that’s something she really wasn’t sure she’d be able to say that.

“I didn’t think as a freshman I’d make an impact. I ended up doing that. It kept building,” Kizer said. “Sophomore, junior, senior year. It ended up a really good four years.”

Pekin wraps up the regular season this week and will play a regional game on Saturday.

But the basketball floor isn’t the only place where Kizer makes an impact. She volunteer’s at Sophia’s Kitchen, which serves the homeless, unemployed and under-employed in Peoria.

“I volunteered during COVID when it first started because the older people couldn’t volunteer because of COIVD,” Kizer explained.

And while serving at that food pantry, she noticed young children that didn’t have proper-fitting masks.

“They were wearing masks that were too big or a tissue over their faces,

said Kizer.

So she applied for $600 hundred dollar grant she found online. Was awarded the grant and went to work.

She made kid-sized masks which featured a special logo.

“I knew I wanted something that would spread happiness,” Kizer said. “It was a smiley face that said ‘Spreed love, be kind’ on it. It was something I thought would be good for the kids to see it and make them smile.”

She’s made a lot of people smile with this project. And she has some advice for other people who don’t think they can make an impact in their communities.

“Find something,” she said. “There’s definitely something that will help you make a difference.”