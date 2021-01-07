Extra Effort: Pekin’s Taylor Goss Making People Smile in Tough Year

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Taylor Goss came to Pekin high school she wanted to be a great basketball player by the time she graduated.

But she says she also decided she wanted to do more. She wanted to help.

“I think when it came up, I decided I wanted to that. I want to help people,” Goss said. “I like making people happy doing things to better others.”

The senior guard is already an accomplished basketball player. She signed to play college hoops at Southern Illinois Edwardsville in November.

And she’s making good on that other goal to help. She assists with Pekin’s junior high girls basketball program, has worked blood drives and sent cards to area veterans for Veteran’s Day.

The honor roll student she’s also volunteers with the school’s adaptive PE class for students with special needs. And she’s stayed in touch with those students through Zoom calls when they were out of school.

“I want to make other people feel better, show people that helping others is a good thing,” Goss said. “Try to get involved, do as much as you can and make the most of your time.”

She’s stayed very busy in winter without high school basketball. All high school sports in Illinois are on pause while the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s incredible she can do all these other things and still put in the working in the classroom, weight room and gym,” said Pekin girls basketball coach Brett McGinnis. “She’s got to be super busy.”

This fall, she kept her basketball game sharp by competing in a 3-on-3 league while she was practicing with her Pekin teams. She still hopes there’ll be a high school season this school year.

In the meantime, she’ll just keep trying to help people around school.

“Doing a little bit for someone else will make them really happy,” Goss said. “Makes their whole day.”