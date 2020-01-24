Extra Effort: Peyton Pollman Does Just About Everything at Illini Bluffs

GLASFORD, Ill. — It’s hard to find Peyton Pollman standing still.

“I love to be kept busy. I hate sitting at home doing nothing,” Pollman said. “Go, go, go. I’ve only known that. It feels weird if I’m doing nothing.”

The Illini Bluffs senior is a three-sport athlete.

She helped take the volleyball team to state in the fall and is hoping to take the basketball team to state next month. She’s already been to state three times in track.

Pollman gets straight A’s, will be the one of the class valedictorians and plans events around Homecoming and Prom as a member of student council.

We’re not sure she sleeps.

“I have to wake up early. Our meetings are in the morning,” Pollman laughed. “If you’re not an early person, student council is not for you at IB.”

Jim Robertson coaches Pollman in basketball and track.

“I think it rubs off on her teammates and maybe some of her colleagues around the school,” Robertson said of Pollman’s attitude. “They all look for some inspiration in different places. I’m sure Peyton is a part of that inspiration.”

And this year she added another role to her school day. She was selected to work in the school office.

So before she ever puts on practice jersey or game uniform, she’s an office worker.

“I answer phones, do busy work that teachers want me to do. I love working in the office,” Pollman admitted. “t’s fun working in the afternoons.”

It’s all in a day’s work for Peyton Pollman.