PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Notre Dame girls basketball team is playing for more than wins this season.

“Dylan’s Defenders is more than what people think,” said senior Mya Wardle. “It’s bigger than Dylan.”

Dylan Langholf, the son of PND girls basketball coach Layne Langholf, is a junior at Notre Dame High School who just finished seven weeks of treatments at St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis. In July a scan found a cancerous tumor around his prostate.

Last week, the Notre Dame girls basketball team hosted ‘Dylan’s Defenders’ night to support Langholf and his fight against cancer.

The state ranked Irish and visiting Metamora Redbirds wore ‘Dylan’s Defenders’ warm-up shirts. Raffles and t-shirt sales in the gym raised over $2,000 of support for St. Jude’s.

“He just wants to be a normal 17-year-old and do the things he did before July first, Layne Langholf said about the day he was diagnosed. “He has a ton of support at school.”

And clearly he has a ton of support with the Irish.

“We know he’s fighting a big fight,” said senior Elly Bare. “I feel like everybody comes behind him the whole time. We’re trying to have his back. It’s important to play for Dylan because we know he can’t play for himself.”

Dylan Langholf is a player in the boys basketball program at Notre Dame. He has been unable to play or practice with the Irish this year but he’s having a profound effect on his father’s players.

“Through Dylan’s circumstances, (we realize) everyone has stuff going on in their lives,” said Wardle. “But to be able to play together and play with joy is something Dylan has brought to light on our team.”

Notre Dame has another Dylan’s Defenders game scheduled later in the season when the Irish play Dunlap.