Extra Effort: PND Girls Basketball Plays Secret Santa

PEORIA, Ill. — The Notre Dame girls basketball team likes to score points on the floor but this week players are hoping to score points with some needy children in Peoria.

“We got chapstick, lotion, sweatshirts, hats and gloves, especially now since it is super cold out,” said Notre Dame senior Mackenzie Schuler.

The Irish went on a shopping spree to get some gifts for kids who might not otherwise have a merry Christmas.

“I have a feeling these kids probably won’t have a list to give (to their parents),” saud Notre Dame senior Lauren Couri. “So it was nice to think about what they might want. Going down the aisles I was thinking they’d like this or that.”

The players wrapped the gifts as a team and soon will deliver them at a school they are keeping a secret.

“If I went into this season knowing that I probably wouldn’t be receiving gifts and I saw these nice high schoolers coming in with gifts, I would be super ecstatic,” Couri said.

It’s a Christmas project the young ladies think will make a difference in the lives of some young people. And perhaps in their own lives.

“I think it will be good for us to see this because we are very blessed and we have a lot,” said senior Anna Wolter. “So it will be good to see their perspective because they are not as privileged as we are.”