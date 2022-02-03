Extra Effort: PND’s Mushinsky Helping Prepare Future Wrestlers For State

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is the biggest month of Joey Mushinsky’s senior year.

“It’s going to be quite the final three weeks,” Mushinsky said. “Regionals, sectionals and state. I have high goals. We’re going to reach them.”

The Big 12 Conference champ is hoping to march to Champaign and medal at 170 pounds at this month’s Illinois High School Association state wrestling championships.

But Mushinsky isn’t only concerned about his goals. He’s helping young wrestlers with their future goals.

“On Sunday, I come in a help teach youth wrestling,” he said.

Notre Dame started a grade school wrestling program and Mushinsky volunteers his time on Sunday and Wednesday to teach the 10-years-and-under wrestlers who are just learning about the sport. In fact, the Notre Dame coaches pretty much let him run the program.

“Joey, being the senior, basically ran it,” said Notre Dame wrestling coach Kevin Burk. “I gave him a list of things we wanted to get done. And he got it done. The kids loved him. Wrestling needs people like him.”

Mushinsky says he remembers when older wrestlers taught him the fundamentals of the sport when he was just getting started.

“Giving back to a sport that did so much for me. It’s something you have to do,” Mushinsky said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was five. Finally being able to help kids younger and to get where I am now is great.”

If he captures a state title in a couple weeks, that could bring even more young wrestlers into that youth program.