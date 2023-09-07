NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Her final year of college golf is off to a memorable start.

Pontiac’s Ali Schrock qualified for the US Women’s Amateur, the national championship for women’s amateur golf. She played against some of the top players in the world last month in Los Angeles.

“To get to go to Bel-Aire Country Club and play. It was an amazing course, the views were incredible,” Schrock said. “I learned so much from them in that environment. I learned a lot about myself and my golf game.”

But Missouri Valley All-Conference player at Illinois State isn’t only one of the top amateur golfers in the country, she’s also one of the nation’s top scholar athletes.

The fifth-year senior is an Academic All-American for the second year in a row.

“Academics have always been an important part of my life,” said Schrock. “To be recognized for my work on the golf course but also all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes. It’s an honor.”

She graduated with a degree in finance this spring now Schrock is working on a masters degree in sports management.

She plays the violin and has since she was very young. Alongside her sister Dani Grace, the Schrock’s play at weddings and at church.

Ali also helped design the golf bags that she and her ISU teammates use. Schrock has accomplished a lot in her college career and still has one year left of college golf.

“I started (playing golf) when I was 11 or 12,” said Schrock. “If you would have told me that all those years ago, that I’d be standing here right now (as an Academic All-American), I’d say your crazy.”