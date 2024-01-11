PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She may have been an excellent dancer but sports took over her Brianna Brodie’s life years ago.

“I used to be an Irish Dancer,” said Brodie. “Then I stopped that in sixth grade when I started junior high sports. Ever since, I’ve been in sports year-round.”

Brodie is in the heart of basketball season at Princeville High School, then she’ll go track in the spring. She started the school year in volleyball.

And playing sports isn’t the only thing on the honor roll student’s plate.

“I’m in student council, Science Club, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), Spanish Club,” Brodie said. “There’s a lot.”

In addition to being a three-sport athlete and being involved in a bunch of clubs at Princeville, Brodie became a licensed basketball referee this school year. And she’s making a big impact in her community with that decision as well.

“I got my license and reached out to the folks at Princeville Youth Basketball asking if they need referees. They said of course,” said Brodie. “So I pretty much work (youth games) every weekend.”

She officiates fifth-and-sixth grade boys and girls basketball games. Brodie says officiating games has given her a nee perspective of the role of referees.

“We need a lot of new young refs, not just a few,” said Princeville girls basketball coach John Gross. “Most of the refs we have look like me, white hair and they’ve been officiating since I’ve been coaching.”

Whether she’s playing, officiating or being a teacher’s assistant at the grade school, Brodie says she’s aware young people are watching her.

“You have the young kids looking up to you saying ‘I want to be like her or like him.’ It’s about being a good role mode for younger kids,” Brodie said. “And I really like doing that.”