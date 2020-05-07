Extra Effort: Sam Lange

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ)– Morton’s Sam Lange has found success in multiple areas of his high school career. The Potters senior was the runner up at the 2019 state cross country meet in Peoria, and in the classroom he holds a 4.875 grade point average and has helped the Morton academic challenge team to sectionals.

Not only is Sam and academic and athletic standout, he’s also helping out in the community. Each of the last four summers he’s been a part of the Catholic Heart Work Camp, where as a youth group he helps restore homes, feed the hungry, and bring joy to the elderly and disabled.

“I’ve built hand rails for old people, I’ve worked at food kitchens, food gardens,” Lange said. “It’s a lot of fun, you just get a work group of random people from across the country and you work together.”

Sam’s favorite memory from work camp is a handrail he made for an elderly woman in Memphis, Tennessee. She hadn’t been able to leave her house for two years since her handrail wasn’t strong enough to support her.

“Seeing the impact that we can have on people, it was so cool to be able to give her that opportunity to just enjoy the outdoors with a new handrail,” Lange said.

Sam will get more chances to add on to his impressive resume when he attends Michigan Tech in the fall. He will study mechanical engineering with plans of being able to fix things and serve others for rest of his life.

“I just like making things. I help my dad fix cars all the time, help fix the house,” Lange added. :I think my mom has muscle memory whenever my dad needs help, she goes, “Sam!” To be able to make other people happy, it’s a lot of fun. It makes you happy.”