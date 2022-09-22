PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saniya Mathew is driven.

She wants to see the absolute best out of her Dunlap cross country team this fall.

“Definitely as a team, I would love to place at state. Personally, I’d love to place at state as well,” Mathew said. “Big goals, high ambition. I’m excited for this year.”

Big goals and high ambition also describes her away from running.

The senior has a 3.98 grade point average, is a student council vice president and a lead officer in her school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle She co-founded a Model United Nations club at her school last year.

And she’s a key student leader in a project called ‘Socktober,’ where she’ll help collect socks for veterans next month.

“Socks are highly sought-after for veterans. All the elementary schools, middle schools, the high school, they bring in the socks and at the end of the month we take them to the veterans clinic,” Mathew said.

She also designed special uniforms for her team to wear at the state track meet in last season. The uniforms were designed to support Dunlap student Tessa Sutton in her fight against cancer.

“We reached out to her to tell her we support you. We said, you’re always in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mathew. “Tessa loved the idea. we wanted to support her and wanted her to know the community is supporting her.”

She’s on her way to graduating with honors in May. And when she leaves high school, Mathew says she’ll feel good about her legacy at Dunlap.

“It’s super-fulfilling to know even after I graduate I will still have an impact at Dunlap.”