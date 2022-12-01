WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington senior Jori Dowling has a crazy schedule.

But it’s crazier now that her high school volleyball season is over.

“I’ll start refereeing (junior high) games in January. My mom’s the coach at the middle school so I’ll help with her practices. I’ll work with my trainer a little more,” Dowling said. “I’m busier now than during the volleyball season. I’m in student council, senior Exec Board, in International Club. There’s more I just can’t think off the top of my head.”

The honor roll student is especially active with Washington’s special needs students as a leader in the school’s Unified PE class and as President of the Fitness Club.

“I’ve been involved in Special Education (students) all my life,” Dowling said. “I think it’s a great feeling to know you’re making a difference in these kids’ lives. I think I’ve made big contributions to the school and my community, especially with my Special Ed work.”

And she was a big part of the Kevin Brown Memoria Tournament of Champions in Washington last week. She worked the stat board for 25 games, including every game on Thanksgiving Day.

She did all of it in a volunteer role.

“I’m also the stats girl for the girls basketball team,” Dowling said. “I like being around it and watching it. I like numbers.”

It’s her second year as a volunteer for the TOC, the annual basketball tournament which brings in top teams form all over the state and the country to help raise money for brain cancer research.

“She doesn’t miss a game,” said Tournament of Champions board member Roger Holzhauer. “If she’s not running the stat board, she’s keeping the scorebook. I’m waiting for her to start running the shot clock. She gets it. She knows what our cause is and she’s all about it.”