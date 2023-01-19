ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Melody Glenn doesn’t mind early morning workouts or weekend practices.

She doesn’t mind long bus trips to get to games, either. She’s embracing them with her teammates in her final season of high school basketball at Elmwood.

“We have a lot of encouragement, stay positive and lift each other up,” said Glenn. “We push each other and have a very good bond.”

The senior guard is a team captain of a team that debuts in the class 1A state rankings at No. 9 this week. She’s also a straight A student, National Honor Society Member and a volunteer at her church’s Vacation Bible School.

“The list of activities she does is kind of amazing. Sometimes you forget about (the commitment) of a student-athlete,” said Elmwood girls basketball coach Gregg Meyers. “Sometimes being a student-athlete and volunteering (is time consuming). She does a good job of that and is committed to those things.”

Glen is a member of her school’s key club, she volunteers at Wildlife Prairie Park and at the Elmwood Strawberry Festival.

And she plays tenor saxophone in the Municipal Band, the EHS concert band and the school’s marching band.

“I’ve always loved music, it’s very important in my life,” Gelnn said. “To play an instrument is very fun. It’s nice to play with different people.”

Melody Glenn is making a nice melody at Elmwood. Both on and off the basketball floor.

“As you get involved in different things,” Glenn said. “You’re outlook on life is different.”