TOULON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Stark County senior Lindley Johnston won a pair of indoor track state championship races last week at the Illinois Top Times Meet.

She hopes it bodes well for what’s ahead in the outdoor season this spring.

“Makes you excited but also nervous,” Johnston said of her wins in the class 1A 200-and-400 meter races. “My confidence for outdoor is up there but I’m humble. I know there’s still work to do on the track.”

She’s a versatile athlete who’ll run track in college at Murray State. She’s trying to make amends for missing most of last track season with a foot injury.

But she’s more than an athlete. She’s an office worker in the high school, has the lead role in the school play, is a member of student council and an honor roll student.

And that’s not all.

Johnston is also part of the student-led SC News, a first-year program featuring student reporters keeping the Stark County community up-to-date with school news. The newscasts are put online for the world to see.

“It’s bringing the community together, everyone loves it. They share it everywhere,” Johnston said. “It’s turned into something great. It gets shared on Facebook and we even have people outside the community that love it.”

Some people know her as a reporter on her school’s news programs, some know her as a National Honor Society member and some as one of the area’s top track and field athletes. Johnston enjoys being recognized for all of it.

She feels like all of her accomplishments at Stark County have made her high school experience complete.

“I would say I did everything I knew I could at Stark County,” said Johnston. “And maybe a little more.”