Extra Effort: Taylor Nowaskie Has Hoops, Grades and Goats at Olympia

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’ll finish her career as one of the top scoring players in Olympia High School basketball history but there’s more to Taylor Nowaskie than meets the eye.

She’s played volleyball and ran track in her high school career and this spring expects to add softball to her athletic resume. But the senior is also a straight A student involved in clubs that have allowed her to help plan her school’s Prom and Homecoming activities.

“I will be proud of myself in everything I’ve accomplished and be happy knowing I got involved and hopefully (made) n impact when I leave,” Nowaskie said.

As an all-state basketball player, Nowaskie is front and center on the floor. But one of the reasons she loves her roles in National Honor Society, 4-H and student council is she can make a difference in her school and community being behind the scenes.

“We do a lot of community projects, we organize a lot of events for Olympia. I like being involved and working behind the scenes for some of our popular events,” said Nowaskie. “In 4H, I show my goats. I’ve done that a long time with my brothers. It gives me something to do in the summer besides basketball.”

Courtney Hoffman coaches Nowaskie in a couple of sports and sees the hard work she does outside of athletics.

“For the (other students) to see that you can be a good student, a good athlete…” Hoffman said. “She’s in 4-H. I’ll go to the county fair and she’s in the barn with me.”

Nowaskie is down to her final final four months of jhigh school before going to Lincoln Land Community College to play basketball.

“I had a lot of people tell me high school goes by quickly,” said Nowaskie. “I wanted to do as much as possible and find what’s really enjoyable for me.”