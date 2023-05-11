GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Annabelle Fortin likes her schedule.

Even as busy as it is at Illini Bluffs High School.

“I love being busy. I love organizing stuff. I love sports. I love going and doing everything,” the Illini Bluffs junior said. “I wouldn’t change it.”

Fortin is a three-sport athlete at IB carrying a 4.0 grade point average. She a a National Honor Society member that is at the top of her class.

“I really prioritize school,” Fortin said. “I use my time wisely and get stuff done. But I also have fun on the field. I keep them separate.”

And she’ll tell you she has a passion for planning. Fortin helped put together a back to school luncheon for girls entering high school.

And she’s planned a pink out fundraising game for her Illini Bluffs volleyball team in October during National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Me and one of my friends decided to have this game. We said, ‘Let’s raise money for it.’ It was a great night,” Fortin said. “I look forward to having it next year and it being an on-going thing.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“We had a simple fundraiser for Valentine’s Day for our softball team. She helped me organize it,” Illini Bluffs softball coach Lindsey Lox said. “I don’t know it I would have been able to do it without her.”

Three sports, a top student academically and an event planer.

“I love being involved=,” said Fortin. “That’s who I am.”