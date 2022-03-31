WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She in less than two months away from graduating from Washington High School with 12 varsity letters.

Georgia Duncan has been a four-year standout in volleyball, basketball and softball. And she hates to see her prep sports career come to an end.

“I don’t know if I’ve accepted the fact my high school career is almost over,” said Duncan. “I’ve had four successful years here and I’m hoping to end the softball season with a bang.”

Duncan’s sports exploits are fantastic, she helped the Panthers win difficult regionals in volleyball and basketball this year. But she’s more than just an athlete.

She’s a peer tutor helping fellow students who struggle with homework, a National Honor Society member and a student assistant with the school trainer. She also volunteers countless hours with summer camps.

“I love giving my knowledge to the next generation,” Duncan said. “Telling them what I know and try to help them be the best athlete and student they can be on and off the court.”

She’s headed to McKendree University to play college basketball next season.

“You can say all the great things about her from an athletic point of view but she’s an even better person,” said Washington softball coach Stephanie Lawson. “She’s a role model for our program, a positive leader, all the girls around her get better because of her.”

As busy as she’s been with sports, school clubs and leadership initiatives, Duncan still carries a 4.0 grade point average. And she’s very excited about that.

“I feel it’s a true definition of student-athlete,” said Duncan. “Being successful in the classroom and on the field as well.”