Extra Effort: Top-Ranked Haley Wallace Already Taking College Classes

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This basketball season is a bonus for Haley Wallace.



The Loyola University softball signee didn’t think she’d have a senior basketball season and was ready to focus only on softball.

Then the season unexpectedly started this month.

“Just getting out here to play is such a great feeling. I really didn’t think we’d be able to do it,” Wallace said.

Not that her schedule wouldn’t be full without basketball. Wallace has been taking college courses online at Illinois Central College to get a jump start on her degree.

“I’ve taken an English class, business, medical terminology, psychology and an art class,” Wallace said.

Being a straight A student and ranked No. 1 in her class is very impressive. And there’s a litte extra pressure on Haley.

It doesn’t come from her classmates but from her siblings. Her older sister Hannah and older brother Nathan are both former class valedictorians here at Brimfield.

“We’ve had a lot of competition between the three of us,” said Wallace. “I’ve always strived to be as good as they were. It’s been a lot of fun.”

She’ll be the third class valedictorian of her family. The National Honor Society member is proud of her success athletically and academically in a high school career that’s down to it’s last semester.

“It’s gone by so fast,” Wallace said. “I really can’t believe it’s my senior year already. I wouldn’t trade any of the years for anything. It’s been so much fun, I’ve appreciated everything about Brimfield.”

She’s been a four-year varsity starter in basketball and softball. She scored a career high 30 points in Monday night’s win at Princeville.

“She’s a great girl. Smart, kind, friendly,” said Brimfield girls basketball coach Maribeth Dura. “I’m going to miss her a lot.”