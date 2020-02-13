Extra Effort: Tori Oaks Multi-Tasking Well at Canton

CANTON, Ill. — She’s finishing up her high school basketball career and getting ready to start one in college.

Canton senior Tori Oaks can’t get enough of playing.

“Basketball gives me that rush,” Oaks said. “Every time I play I get that adrenaline rush that I can’t find anywhere else in any sport I play.”

Getting straight A’s is an unexpected adrenaline rush for Oaks, who will play college basketball at Lincoln Land next year.

“It’s better than I thought. I didn’t think I’d be a 4.0 student my whole high school career. But I manage,” Oaks said.

Her excellent work in the classroom is rubbing off on her teammates.

“For the second year in a row, our girls basketball team has had the highest GPA in the school,” said Canton girls basketball coach Jessica Jones. “We’re proud of that. The girls see Tori has success on the floor and in the classroom. It rubs off on the younger kids.”

Those aren’t the only areas where Oaks succeeds. She was a student section leader this fall, priming her classmates to show school spirit during home football games. She was a member of Canton’s FFFA, which prepares students for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

And she’s using her love of hoops to volunteer with special Olympics and Canton High School’s Club Unify. The club blends the high school’s student body with students with special needs.

She likes her role in that club so much she’s recruiting friends to join her.

“I tell them it’s a good way to explore new things and get to know people that you wouldn’t take the time to say ‘hi’ to,” Oaks said. “My friends who come really like it.”

Now that sounds like an adrenaline rush.