DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley High School’s Jenna Jensen gets the question a lot.

What’s her role as her team’s libero, that player in the different-colored uniform in the back row?

“The libero tries to pick up everything,” Jensen said. “It backs up everybody on the court.”

Ironically, Jensen backs up everybody off the court, too. The senior is a member of Tri-Valley’s Renaissance Club, FFA and Key Clubs. She’s also a winter sports cheerleader known around school for her positive, can-do attitude.

“I like giving back to my community because they do so much for me,” Jensen said. “Everybody is a big contributor to how everything works.”

Her state-ranked Tri-Valley team is the top seed at this week’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

“She’s very positive on the court, off the court. I think she lifts our team up,” said tri-Valley volleyball coach Donna Dulle. “Even the younger kids, she gives them a lift when they need it. You just love her.”

Jensen is is also a National Honor Society student, carrying a 3.9 GPA.

“I should be able to do it in the classroom and on the court,” Jensen said. “I’m proud of myself for keeping (my GPA) up all through high school with sports, activities, being involved and volunteering. I am proud of myself for that.”