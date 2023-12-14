BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kylee Vaughn has a visible memory of the game where she tore ligaments in her knee.

That was in December 2021 and she still wears a knee brace. But she says she’s a better player because of her injury.

“Being forced to watch the game from the sidelines and not learn from being on the court,” said the Brimfield senior guard. “You wouldn’t think it makes that big of an impact but it surely does.”

Vaughn had surgery on her knee in January 2022 and was cleared to play again the following September. She’s fully recovered from the injury and will play softball and study nursing at St. Ambrose next year.

Meanwhile she continues to make an impact at Brimfield. The honor roll student is a member of the National Honor Society, an FCA leader, on the yearbook staff and in student council, where she helped with the school’s canned food drive this fall.

“Being involved in clubs like yearbook and FCA, I’m interacting with people I wouldn’t be interacting with if I was just in sports,” Vaughn said.

She is one of the top students at Brimfield with a 4.0 grade point average. And she’s trying to help other students improve their grades as a school tutor.

“She volunteers twice a week in my classroom and tutors kids,” said Brimfield girls basketball coach Josh McKown. “What kind of a better leader in your program can you have than that?”

She says tutoring is giving her a different outlook on high school.

“It’s been a cool experience seeing the kids I work with grow,” said Vaughn. “Seeing it click in their heads is really cool. It’s just cool to see I can help someone and be a role model in their lives.”