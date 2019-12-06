Extra Effort: U-High’s Chelsie Price More Than a Basketball Captain

NORMAL, Ill. — It’s her fourth year as a varsity basketball player but really the first for Chelsie Price as the voice of the U-High Pioneers.

“I’ve been known to talk a lot. Now it’s easy for people to listen,” Price said. “I’m wondering, ‘Are they going to listen to what I have to say?’ Bu now I’m the one people look to.”

Price was named captain of the Pioneers by head coach Laura Sellers.

“She’s been in my gym for four years. I kept her as a freshman.” Sellers said. “To see her mature as an athlete and a person has been wonderful and a joy to see.”

Price is not only a leader with her voice, she’s a leader with her actions. She’s a National Honor Society student who is more than willing to be the unofficial tutor here at U-High.

When students need help, they seek her out.

“It can get a little hectic at times because I have my own (home) work but I might as well,” Price said. “If I needed help, I know I have the people at U-High. It’s nice.”

Price is also on U-High’s student diversity committee and she’s a member of the Bloomington-Normal chapter Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to developing future African American leaders. She’s collected food staples for needy families around the holidays and been a part of a group that helped build bikes for needy children.

She has also spent time volunteering at the local Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s seeing someone that looks like me, but younger,” Price said of volunteering with kids. “It’s an important part of my life to push and inspire them to be successful. And be inspired.”