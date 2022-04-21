NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High senior Delaney Fitzgerald has been a revelation on the running scene in central Illinois the last few years.

This year, she’s a revelation on the track. She is enjoying her first season competing in track and field.

“I had no expectations whatsoever,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve done cross country for the last two years and I wanted see if I’d like running around in a circle, and I love it. And so this season has just been amazing.”

Fitzgerald has parlayed her running talents into an athletic scholarship to the University of Kansas, where she will major in environmental studies. She says her passion and goals revolve around creating a more sustainable Earth.

“I’ve always been super interested in how I can help the environment, very eco-friendly,” said Fitzgerald.

She did an internship with the Ecology Action Center in Normal last year.

“I did trash tips and I would put them on social media. Some of my trash tips were the most well performing post of the Ecology Action Center,” she said with a smile.

Her impact in the community has been felt at U-High as well. She is the president of the school’s Earth Club and has helped the campus become more sustainable.

“We implemented compost bins at U-High and they have been widely used and it’s very exciting to see. Our whole student body has been using them correctly, too,” Fitzgerald said. “We had to make a little video to show them, this is what can go in it. Even since I was a young kid, I’ve really been interested in it. I want to have generations be here as long as possible.”