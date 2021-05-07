Extra Effort: Washington Allie Scrivner Helps Student Body as Much as Softball Team

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Allie Scrivner has packed a lot into her four years at Washington.

She’s thankful for that. Especially after losing last year’s softball season to the pandemic.

Now the senior is determined to be the best leader she can be in her final season of prep softball.

“You never know when something’s going to end or you won’t get to do something again,” said Scrivner. “Missing out on a season was upsetting but’s taught me a new perspective on how I look at everything.”

The Illinois Central College softball recruit is not just leader with her team on the diamond. She’s also a leader at Washington High School.

The past three years she’s been a peer tutor, helping students when they’re stumped with their homework.

“Every day for an hour, I go and meet with different kids and work with then on their homework, talk them through their problems to better understand what they’re working on in class,” Scrivner said.

The honor roll student is active in a leadership club at school and volunteers to help seniors through her church. Last month was awarded an area-wide Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship for her “dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.”

“I was voted by the staff and peers. Out of the 18 neighboring schools, I also received the overall award. I didn’t expect that,” Scrivner said. “My whole life is doing everything for the glory of God. He’s with me and helping me do all these things.”