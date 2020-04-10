Extra Effort: Washington’s Brady Klein a Scholar Athlete, Leader

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Last spring and summer, Brady Klein was getting ready for a new challenge.

He was preparing to become the starting quarterback at Washington High School. This spring, he’s bracing for the challenge of playing football at prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he’ll study computer science.

“For me MIT, even before I thought about playing in college, was the best school for me to go to study that,” Klein said. “When I found out I could play football there, it was a perfect package deal.”

Klein has met all kinds of challenges in high school. He competed in football, baseball and basketball while keeping a perfect grade point average with honors classee. He served as student council treasurer and planned Homecoming dances and parades.

He served on student leadership teams like Senator Bill Brady’s Youth Advisory Council and the Washington Leadership and Community Service Club. As a member of Youth United he helped determine which local not-for-profits would receive grant money through the United Way.

“I wish we could give all (the organizations) all the money so they can build out their charities,” Klein said. “At the end of the day. you just have to figure out how the money can best serve the most people.”

He’s living through a challenging senior year but Brady Klein thinks it’s preparing him for the next big chapter in his life as a top college student-athlete.

“It’s definitely going to be challenging but I’m open to a challenge. If it wasn’t challenging, everyone could do it,” Klein said. “I’m definitely up yo this challenge in the next part of my life.”