WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carly Vaughn feels like she’s grown up in gym, playing multiple sports.

And loving every minute of it.

“As a kid, I had athletic ability. My parents put me in everything. I played soccer and volleyball in middle school but I focused on basketball and softball in high school.”

She excels at both. And Vaughn doesn’t only stand out on the basketball floor and softball diamond.

She’s a National Honor Society member and and a peer tutor at Washington helping fellow students who struggle with math.

“I want to be a high school math teacher and I was asked my sophomore year if I wanted to be a tutor,” said Vaughn. “I mostly help with algebra and geometry.”

She’s also a top volunteer at the school, involved in at least four service projects a year. Vaughn she remembers looking up to Washington athletes when she was young.

Now she’s the one that the youth players in her community admire.

“She loves sports. She’s a great all-around athlete,” said Washington softball coach Stephanie Lawson. “For her to see that when she was younger and give back to girls in the middle school, they are looking up to her. I think that’s awesome.”

Vaughn, who knocked in a run in the tenth in Thursday’s 6-3 extra-inning win over East Peoria, loves giving back by volunteering at camps and other activities in Washington.

“I think the best thing you can do is give back in the community you grew up in, especially with athletes,” said Vaughn. “I think it’s special I have the opportunity to give back in the community that kind of raised me.”