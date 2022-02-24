METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It doesn’t take long to see Zack Schroeder is a gifted basketball player.

The senior guard scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds in a 77-57 win over Richwoods in a Class 3A regional semifinal on Wednesday. He’s been a big part of Metamora’s varsity team for three years.

But he’s also a straight-A student, National Honor Society member, and key organizer in the school’s intramural sports programs. He’s a motivated young man.

“I want to repay my parents. I have scholarships lined up for what they’ve done for me,” said Schroeder. “I like talking to people, doing hands-on stuff. I like spreading information and knowledge.”

Leader and excellent student are two ways to describe Schroeder. How about being comfortable on stage?

That works, too. He is a part of Metamora’s ‘High School Musical’ performance this year.

When I was younger, I had pretty big parts in middle school plays,” Schroeder said. “I was Rudolph at Christmas and the main antagonist in another.”

On many days this season, Schroeder finishes up basketball practice and then hustles to practice for the musical. It’s the first time he’s been part of a high school theatre production and he’s pouring his energy into it.

“I was helping out with some of the behind-the-scenes stuff. We were pulling down heavy equipment, trying to set up lights,” said Schroeder. “I probably wasn’t the best they’ve ever had do it. But I had fun helping people, too.”

The musical performances are in March, right after the state basketball tournament. Perhaps he can star in both.