Extra Motivated Willerton Leading Pass-Friendly Metamora

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora Redbirds have been winning games on the gridiron this season thanks to a high-octane offense that’s lethal in the passing game. That’s been music to the ears to quarterback Connor Willerton.

” It’s fun to be throwing the ball a little bit more this year. I think it’s really working to our advantage and our running game is just as good as it’s always been,” Willerton said. “So it’s fun to be able to do both things at the same time and really mixing those whenever we want.”

Willerton was injured at the end of the spring season in a big win at Washington. And after that injury in the spring, Willerton entered this summer motivated to come back stronger than ever. He’s leading the Redbirds offense out to a 3-0 start this fall.

“You put a little bit of extra effort in to make sure you don’t get hurt, you do the extra things that need to happen,” Willerton said. “So after last year getting hurt, I’m like it can’t happen again, it’s just that simple. It can’t happen again and you gotta do anything necessary to keep yourself healthy for the year and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Along with an improved fitness routine, Willerton also has taken pride in his knowledge of the Redbird playbook. Something his head coach Jared Grebner has seen grow over the last three years.

“He kind of got thrown in to the offense as a sophomore and that was a big learning curve for him. And he’s taken that and run with it up until this senior year,” Grebner said. “To have him in the flow of the offense, him on the same page as all of us, it’s always a great sign to see.”