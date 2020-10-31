Fall Practice Over, Waiting Begins for IHSA Basketball Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trick or treat?

It’s the question high school basketball players don’t have an answer for as they wait to hear if they’ll have a season.

Will there be one this winter? This spring? At all?

“We’re going to be ready for November 16 regardless of the decisions that are made,” said Dunlap girls basketball coach Heather Cassady. “If they do push it back, we will be ready then, too. So we’re just trying to make the best of the situation.”

The Illinois High School Association wants to play basketball this winter and its board voted to do so on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated basktball from medium to high risk, which prohibits games from being played.

Fall practices ended Friday and the winter season is schedule to begin Nov. 16. But the IHSA and state aren’t seeing eye to eye on safety issues.

Brianna Morrow/Metamora girls basketball coach: I think we just challenge the kids, continue to stay in shape, continue to work hard,” Metamora girls basketball coach Brianna Morrow said as she wrapped up her practice Friday. “You need to be getting lifting in, you need to be getting shots in, because you just never know.”