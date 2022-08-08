PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football players aren’t the only student-athletes who went back to work this week.

Practice started for all Illinois High School Association fall sports Monday.

The first day of practice was special for Notre Dame soccer player Nevan Libert. He’s only played in five games the past two years due to ankle and knee injuries.

“It’s been hard watching (my teammates),” Libert said Monday. “For my senior year, I hope to play a lot and just a good time with my friends.”

Morton eliminated Notre Dame from last year’s postseason. The Potters started their season with practice Monday night.

“It’s exciting to get back with all my friends and teammates,” said Morton senior Carson Hasty. “Some I haven’t seen for most of the summer. We had some (summer) practices, just us players, so we got back in the groove.”

Volleyball players jumped back into the gym, too.

“It’s definitely exciting to be back with all the girls,” said Metamora senior Ella Stivers. “We’ve been together this summer but it’s an awesome group of girls. We all get along, it’s super fun. we have a fun time together.”

Cross country, golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving teams also began practice on Monday.