PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria City is ready to start its second season in the USL2.

And so are a couple of former central Illinois high school soccer stars who are back on the roster.

Wes Gibson/Former Morton star: “When I went back in the fall to SIUE, I said last summer was the most productive three months of my career so far,” said former Morton standout Wes Gibson, who now plays at SIU-Edwardsville. “I think I made the most jumps as an individual and learned so much. It was one of the best soccer experiences I had which led me to, a no-brainer, come back this summer.”

College soccer players make up USL2 rosters. Peoria City was a playoff team in its first season in the league last year. Gibson and former Peoria Notre dame star Myles Sophanavong are back for another season playing with their hometown team.

Peoria City hosts St. Charles in the season opener Saturday at 7: 30 p.m.

“This summer league, the USL2, is a great opportunity for players to develop, players to improve on their weaknesses, and get a new set of (eyes) from different coach (on them),” said Sophanavong, who’ll play at Green Bay next college season. “You can learn new things from new players, and implement that into your own game.”