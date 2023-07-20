NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Kaelynn Rowan was looking for summer job last year, she found one as an umpire.

The 15-year-old has been playing softball most of her life so the transition to umpiring came naturally, she said.

Her father Scott coached softball for years but started umpiring just a couple months ago. Now dad and daughter work together.

“I know when we had the umpire clinic, they were asking how to call balls and strikes,” said Scott Rowan. “I made a loud call and she put her head down and said, ‘I can’t believe that’s my dad.’”

The two have been working games for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association this summer.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh you’re umping with your dad, that has to be embarrassing. But once the game started, it was so much fun,” said Kaelynn Rowan. “I get to help my dad, he’s new to umpiring. And he helps me, he gives me corrections.”

They are not always assigned to the same game. So father is glad to get reports on his daughter’s work when they’re apart.

“I’ve heard a lot of nice feedback on Kaelynn when she’s by herself. She’s very professional. As a dad, that’s good to hear,” Scott Rowan said.

Both dad and daughter say they have thoroughly enjoyed working games together. And they say they hope they are inspiring other families to give umpiring a try.

“Being able to do this with him is great because it gives me more time with him,” said Kaelynn Rowan. “Not all kids can spend time with their parents, you know?”

Her father agrees.

”It’s family time,” said Scott Rowan. “I enjoy every minute of it. With her, with softball, it’s kind of our thing.