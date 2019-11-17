Fieldcrest advances to State Semifinals after big win

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Four area teams continued their playoff push Saturday afternoon as we saw a big matchup between the two top ranked teams in Class 2A.

Undefeated Fieldcrest played host to Undefeated Clifton Central.

It was a wild first half as Fieldcrest fell down 7-0 early. That’s when quarterback Matt Lorton dropped back to find Jaxon Cusac-McKay with the long touchdown catch. That would tie the game before the nights took a 14-13 lead going into the break.

In the second half it was all the Knights, they scored 20 straight points capped off by a long touchdown run by Cusac-McKay.

The Knights have now beaten 2 number 1 ranked teams this season as they went on to win big 37-19. They will be advancing to the state semifinals in hopes of keeping this miracle season alive.

KNOXVILLE v. NEMAN CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH

Also in the 2A, Knoxville played host to Sterling Newman Saturday.

It was Newman from start to finish, Quarterback Jacob Ackman had a great game throwing dimes all over the field.

Knoxville wouldn’t go down with a fight as Quarterback Fleisher was able to find his men early and often but in the end Newman was just too much as they took a decisive win 28-0.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL v. EFFINGHAM

In Class 4A Prairie Central looked to keep their postseason hopes alive against Effingham.

Early in the first quarter, quarterback Kaden King, who has had a great season, dropped back to pass but turned on the jets with a few nice moves to tie the game at 7.

In the second quarter he continued his heroics with the beautiful pass to Corbin Moser for a long touchdown which would give them the lead.

Unfortunately Effingham had their number as that would be all the scoring for the Hawks.

They fell short in this one 27-14.