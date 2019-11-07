Fieldcrest Football Enjoying Historic Season

The Fieldcrest football team is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. The Heart of Illinois Conference champs boast a 10-and-0 record going into a second round home playoff game this weekend.

“Morale is very high. There is a lot of excitement around the community, around the team obviously,” said Fieldcrest head coach Derek Schneeman. “The kids are just really excited, we always knew we were capable of something like this but to see it actually play out on the field has been pretty special.”

Fieldcrest has made the playoffs seven of the last eight season, but the football community is buzzing over this years team. Everyone in Minonk believes that the senior-heavy Knights can make a deep postseason run.

“This is a really good, proud football town. It feels like this season all the seniors that are starting this year, we have 17 of us, so the togetherness we have as a team really shows from the four years of experience we all have,” said Fieldcrest senior Blake Bratt. “And we’re all just having fun in our last go round.”

And their success stems from their focused attitude each week in practice and by how much fun they have together out on the field.

“Oh its fun, there’s nothing worse than losing,” said Fieldcrest senior Mason Faulk. “I think that’s what keeps our drive, is winning games is more fun than coming to a week of practice after a loss.”

“We try to keep a level head about it and understand that we really haven’t won anything yet,” said Schneeman. “Its nice that a lot of people think we are the best team in (Class) 2A, but at the same time we got a long way to go to prove it.”

Fieldcrest has another opportunity this weekend to get one step closer to a state championship… The Knights play St. Edward at home Saturday at 1pm.