Fieldcrest Girls Hoops Win First-Ever HOI Tournament Title

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Fieldcrest girls basketball team still has a lot to prove this season. But Saturday night at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center, the Knights made a big statement and some program history.

For the first time in Fieldcrest girls basketball history, the Knights won the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament championship with a victory over Eureka, 47-28.

Fieldcrest improves to 23-1 on the season with the victory, which avenges its only loss of the season. Eureka beat Fieldcrest 48-44 at Eureka on January 10, 2022.

“To see our week come to this and to hold that thing up for the first time, just props to our girls and how hard that they worked. They wanted a second chance and I wanted a second chance (to play Eureka),” Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally said. “Playing a championship game like this, we got our second chance and I think that we proved we are the better team.”

“There is so much joy and excitement going on right now, we all wanted this so bad,” Fieldcrest junior Ashlyn May added. “We finally got it. It’s just so exciting that we got that win.”