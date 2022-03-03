NORMAL. Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Fieldcrest Knights nearly pulled off a rally for the ages.

Down 22 points at halftime, Fieldcrest rallied to get within four in the final minutes but could not catch top-ranked Winnebago in the class 2A state semifinals at Redbird Arena on Thursday. Winnebago held on for a 51-47 to advance to Saturday’s state championship game.

Winnebago will play Quincy Notre Dame for the title.

Fieldcrest trailed 34-12 at halftime but scored 35 points in the second half and nearly overtook the Indians (35-2). Kaitlin White scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half to fuel the rally.

Pana then beat the Knights, 49-45, in the third place game late Thursday. Fieldcrest (34-4), took home the fourth place trophy in its first ever trip to state.