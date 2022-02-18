PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Margaret LeGates-Lehr was the first female wrestler in Illinois High School Association state history.

In order to compete for Libertyville High School, she had to wrestle on a boys team against boys. She wrestled from 1991-94.

Now she beams with pride as she watches her daughter wrestle for Normal West High School. And her daughter is competing against girls.

“We encouraged her for a long time (to wrestle), she didn’t want to try it,” LeGates-Lehr said. “Eventually she thought she’d give it a try.”

Her daughter Sammy isn’t alone. Lots of girls are trying wrestling and embracing it.

This year the IHSA sanctions its first ever girls wrestling state meet, giving more exposure to the sport. The championships are Feb. 25-26 in Bloomington.

“Most girls don’t know wrestling for girls exists or they think they have to wrestle sweaty guys,” Normal Community senior Shelby Hailey. “I didn’t want to wrestle sweaty guys. It started off like that. Now that I don’t have to wrestle sweaty guys, it’s really cool.”

Hailey was among the girls who qualified for next week’s state meet through her performance at the Richwoods sectional. There were young girls in the crowd watching every move the wrestlers were making.

“Even my little sister, she just started and she’s only seven,” said Richwoods junior Kyley Bair. “She sees me and thinks it’s the coolest thing ever. Any girls that are thinking about it should try it.”

And Margaret Lehr, the woman who helped paved the way for girls wrestling in Illinois, is smiling. Her daughter is headed to state and now it’s her turn to be a trailblazer in a growing sport.

“It’s absolutely awesome, it’s powerful, it’s just amazing,” LeGates-Lehr said. “I’m seeing different sizes, different ethnicities. The first girls tournament we went to this year, there was a wrestler in a hijab. It’s amazing seeing the power they give each other.”