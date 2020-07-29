Football Coaches Hoping For Favorable IHSA Decision Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school football coaches are hoping for some good news Wednesday.

The Illinois High School Association has a board meeting and is expected to announce plans for the fall sports season.

Will those plan include football in the fall? Football in the spring? Football at all?

“We’ll take whatever we can get,” Peoria High School football coach Tim Thornton said. “If (the IHSA) says you have to take the three schools closest to you and play them three times to get to nine games and we’ll have a playoff if everyone is healthy — fine. If they say, we have to redistrict it and you can’t travel — fine.”

Coaches have had limited workouts with their teams this summer. They are preparing for a season.

They should know Wednesday if they’l have one.

“Whatever they can come up with with hopefully no overlap of the sports so you don’t lose kids or make him make a choice,” Washington coach Darrell Crouch said of the IHSA decision. “We try to preach to our (players) all the time, that you should be a two or three-sport athlete.”