WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Moms had the last word again.

Mothers of Washington High school football players once again had a chance to go to practice. Ninety football moms came to Thursday night’s ‘Mom’s Night’ practice at Babcook Field.

They learned about rules, equipment, plays and proper tackling techniques. At the end of the night, they put on helmets and shoulder pads and had the opportunity to tackle their sons.