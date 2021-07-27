Former Brave Darrell Brown Signs First Pro Basketball Deal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Bradley star Darrell Brown returned to Peoria to play in The Basketball Tournament, he’ll leave with his first professional contract.

Brown, the point guard on Bradley’s alumni team Always A Brave playing in the TBT, signed with BC Vera, a team that plays in Georgia. The former BU star says he was offered a spot on the Russian team after Always A Brave won its first game in the TBT on Saturday.

“I had some teams talk to me before the TBT started. Then after the first game I got this contract offer,” Brown said. “I would say the TBT opened some doors for me. It’s been a blessing to play in this tournament.”

Always A Brave plays Boeheim’s Army, a team of Syracuse University alumni, in the third round of the TBT on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Carver Arena. The winner advances to the tournament quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.