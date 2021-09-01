Former Brimfield Golfer a Big Part of Team USA at Weekend’s Solheim Cup

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Bradley golfer Travis Kreiter is heading to the Solheim Cup this weekend.

He’s not playing but he sure feels like he is.

The Solheim Cup pits the top women’s golfers from the United State against Europe’s best in a worldwide competition staged every two years.

“I always dreamed of being in these situations,” said Kreiter, who was a star player at Brimfield High School. “I thought I’d be playing but I’m glad I get to live vicariously through her and be helpful by her side.”

The woman he’s talking about is Mina Harigue, an LPGA pro chosen as one of the 12 players to represent the US. He caddies for Harigue, to whom he is also enganged.

Harigue is a 10-year LPGA veteran but will play in her first Solheim Cup this week at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. She says wouldn’t be playing in this prestigious event if it weren’t for Kreiter’s help.

A couple years ago, he really worked with her on her putting.

“Putting was a really weak point of my game at that time,” Harigue said. “He turned it around. Now putting is my strong point.”

The two met a couple years ago at the club where Kreiter works, Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

At the time, Kreiter was hoping to work his way to the PGA Tour. From time to time Harigue, a member at the club, would be practicing at the same time Kreiter was at the driving range or putting green.

They only practiced together. Until one day when they decided to have a little friendly competition.

“He will tell you this,” Harigue said with a laugh. “He took my money the first time we ever played.”

“She asked me if I wanted to play $5 birdies. I said sure,” said Kreiter. “I beat her on the front nine and she wanted more on the back nine.”

Kreiter says he won $20 that day and used it to buy her coffee after the round.

They still have some friendly competition from time to time but now they are teammates. And they’ll team up on a huge stage this week at the Solheim Cup.