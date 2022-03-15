EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the school year was starting, Peyton Dearing had a tough decision to make.

She was just starting her second year as an Illinois State soccer player.

“It was very hard,” Dearing said. “Soccer was always my first love and I wanted to play my whole life. My dream was to play at ISU.”

One of the top soccer players in central Illinois, Dearing signed to play at ISU when she was a senior at Morton High School. She was also a starter for Morton’s basketball teams which won state in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.

She played soccer at ISU for one season.

“I went there and I realized it wasn’t for me. I wanted to play basketball,” Dearing said.

She left ISU and enrolled at Illinois Central College in September with the hopes of rekindling her love of playing basketball.

“At the beginning I was nervous. I hadn’t played basketball in a while because I was into soccer,” said Dearing. “But the is way better than I thought it would be, especially playing for Coach (Karrie) Redeker.”

The ICC coaching staff saw Dearing play basketball at Morton many times. The Cougars signed one of Dearing’s best friends, Morton teammate Courtney Jones, in 2019.

“When I heard she was coming (to ICC) and it was about to happen,” Redeker said. “I texted her dad and told him she is the missing piece for us.”

Dearing transferred to ICC in the fall and joined the basketball team.

“It did take her a little way to get acclimated but give credit to our kids,” Redeker said. “They accepted her with open arms.”

It’s been a year of change for Dearing. New school, new team, new sport but she says it’s been worth it.

Even her new living arrangement.

“Living on my own for a year-and-a-half, then coming home and living with my parents,” Dearing said with a laugh. “I feel like I’m in high school again. It was challenging but in the end I’m here.”

And now she starts for a team that plays for a national championship this week.

“In the end, we are at nationals, where we wanted to be at the beginning of the season,” Dearing said. “I think it’s 100 percent worth it.”