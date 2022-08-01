DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Harlem Globetrotter Curley ‘Boo’ Johnson is back home.

The Peoria High grad is hosting his 15th youth basketball camp this week at Dunlap High School. He had over 400 boys and girls attend the first day of his Skills For Life camp Monday.

He has roughly 80 of the area’s top high school players serving as coaches and some of them have been with him for nine years going back to when they were campers.

“What it says is they want to be here. We provide a good camp for them, a good camp experience,” Johnson said. “I used to go to these camps when I was a kid.”

The camp, which offers a four-hours boys session in the morning and a four-hour session for girls in the afternoon, runs through Friday at Dunlap High School.

“It’s a camp that I envisioned a long time ago that would have all kinds of kids there, bridging gaps between communities,” Johnson said. “There’s kids from all over and they get along and make new friends.”