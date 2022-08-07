DUNLAP, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria High alum and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley “Boo” Johnson was in town this week for the 15th edition of his annual camp.

His “Skills for Life” camp features more than 400 girls and boys that attended throughout the week. There are two, four-hour sessions split up between gender.

Johnson was also helped by nearly 80 of the best high school players in Central Illinois who served as coaches for the kids.

He hopes the camp teaches more about what the young athletes will need to learn about life off the court.