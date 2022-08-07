DUNLAP, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria High alum and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley “Boo” Johnson was in town this week for the 15th edition of his annual camp.
His “Skills for Life” camp features more than 400 girls and boys that attended throughout the week. There are two, four-hour sessions split up between gender.
Johnson was also helped by nearly 80 of the best high school players in Central Illinois who served as coaches for the kids.
He hopes the camp teaches more about what the young athletes will need to learn about life off the court.
Never give up, believing in yourself and strive for greatness. Set goals for yourself, you never know what can happen… Watch these kids grow up, watch them excel. They go on to play high school ball, some of them play collegiately and some of them go and play professionally. And some of them are coaching, but also they’re starting families of their own. Becoming doctors, becoming lawyers, so they can help me out later.Curley “Boo” Johnson