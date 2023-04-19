NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brandon Lieb is changing schools along Interstate 74.

Lieb, the 7-foot-1 center who played in a reserve role at the University of Illinois the past three years, announced on his Twitter account he’s transferring to Illinois State. Lieb played 31 games in his Illini career, averaging 0.9 points and 1.0 rebound in three minutes per game.

Lieb, a Deerfield native, is the second player the Redbirds have grabbed out of the NCAA Transfer Portal this week. On Tuesday, former Southern Illinois guard Dalton Banks announced he’s transferring to ISU.