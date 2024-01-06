PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This could be a big winter for Autumn Weeks.

The former Peoria Notre Dame star is preparing for a professional soccer career. She’s hoping to hear her name called in the National Women’s Soccer League draft Jan. 12.

Weeks, a 5-foot-7 defender from Louisville, says she’s prepared to play in Europe if she goes undrafted and unsigned in the NWSL.

Her goal of playing pro soccer started when she was a midfielder at Notre Dame.

“At Notre Dame, it was a big team culture. It was everything to me. It was all I did. I fell in love with it. From there I said I wanted to play pro, this is what I want to do,” said Weeks. “Then college soccer was my first step to get to that professional level. Hopefully now we are going to have that new beginning.”

Weeks played three years of college soccer at IUPUI, where she was an All-Horizon League player in 2021 before transferring to Louisville for the final two seasons of her college career.

“Central Illinois really has great soccer. We pump out Division I athletes but now this is where Autumn can be the first to (go pro),” said Notre Dame girls soccer coach Ben Ralph. “Young girls can look up to her and see somebody from our school and from the area, going on and pursuing this dream of playing professionally.”

Weeks has been training in Peoria preparing for the draft.

“I’m not nervous.” said Weeks. “I’m just trying to stay in shape and be ready to show out at a tryout. But also just calm my nerves.”